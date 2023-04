Clyde T. Ross Sr. of Mattituck died April 14, 2023. He was 68.

Viewing services will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Cutchogue, where homegoing services will begin at 11 a.m.

Interment, with U.S. military honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Cutchogue, P.O. Box 534, Cutchogue, NY 11935.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.