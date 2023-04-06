Daily Update: New taco spot opening in Mattituck, Efforts on Bay to Sound project continue

Hampton Bays couple Daniel Wajdik III and Shirley Picon are renovating the former Mattitaco space in Mattituck for a spring opening. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 6, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Chenza’s Twisted Tacos coming to former Mattitaco on Main Road in Mattituck

Cleanup efforts continue for Bay to Sound project as Girl Scouts and other volunteers pitch in

Real Estate Transfers: April 6, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board approves zoning for battery energy storage facilities

Families share ‘overwhelming joy’ at ribbon cutting for new affordable homes in Riverside

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Water worries at Board’s work session: Consultant says Town’s proposal helps environment

Baseball boys in big comeback win against Mattituck in home opener at Fiske Field

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events, April 6, 2023

NORTHFORKER

A familiar face returns to Digger’s Ales N’ Eats in Riverhead

Podcast: The spring home issue is now on newsstands

Five things for your kids to do during spring break

WEATHER

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will continue into the evening with a chance for thunderstorms and the low will be around 44.

