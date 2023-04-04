Dorothy M. Owen

Dorothy M. Owen, a lifelong Greenport resident, died at home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Dorothy was born on July 18, 1925, in Greenport to Ethel (Raynor) and Thomas Hickey. She was one of four children. On Sept. 15, 1946, she married the love of her life, Jess Owen, at Greenport United Methodist Church. Together they had seven children. Dorothy was a stay-at-home mom to her kids. She was also a member of Greenport United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to the thrift shop.

Predeceased by her husband, Jess, and her brothers, Jack, Thomas and Clarence, she is survived by her children, Dottie, of Minnesota; Bobby (Sue), of Florida; Gary (Pat), of Florida; Richie (Diane), of Riverhead; Michael, of Holbrook, N.Y.; Linda, of Greenport; and Dennis, of Babylon, N.Y. Twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren also survive.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 4, from 3 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at The Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold.

Interment will be private at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to The Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church.

