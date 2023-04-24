Dr. John J. Kalish

Dr. John J. Kalish, a longtime resident of Long Island, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Fla., at the age of 93.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1930, and raised on the Lower East Side of New York City. After graduating from high school he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and was stationed in post-World War II Germany during the reconstruction. Upon demobilization, Dr. Kalish received his B.B.S. degree from SUNY/Cortland, his M.S. degree from Hofstra University and his doctorate from St. John’s University.

Dr. Kalish began his career in the Syosset School District as a high school science teacher, then served as the supervisor of the science department. His final position in Syosset was assistant to the superintendent of public schools. From 1975 to 1980 Dr. Kalish was the superintendent of Greenport Public Schools. In 1980, Dr. Kalish moved to Southampton and held the post of principal of Southampton High School. He continued in that post until 1991. His final teaching position was at LIU Southampton, where he was supervisor of the education department.

It was while John was an undergraduate that his summer job as an ice cream delivery driver took him to Southampton, and thus began a longstanding affinity for the nature and beauty of eastern Long Island. He was an avid gardener and, each day after returning from work, John would change to his gardening clothes and tend to his vegetables and flowers. He was often accompanied by his favorite dachshund, Lucy, who now lies peacefully in that selfsame garden. Dr. Kalish was also a keen tennis player and could often be found on the various courts in Southampton working on his serve and volley. He also loved skiing with his family. He kept his favorite residence in Southampton throughout his life.

When Dr. Kalish retired after more than 40 years in education, he would often winter at his second home in Sanibel Island, Fla. Once again, it was the breathtaking natural beauty of the area that drew his affection. John would often be seen at Sanibel Bean grabbing a coffee or at Jerry’s surveying the pastry selection. Eventually, John and Helen moved into the Shell Point Retirement Community.

It was while working at his very first teaching position, at Syosset High School, that John met the woman who would win his heart, Helen Kalish, née Turner. Helen and John remained constant companions and deeply committed to each other ever since. Dr. Kalish is survived by his wife, Helen; their four children, Kathy, Thomas, Therese and John D.; and his nine grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held this summer in Southampton.

