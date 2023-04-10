Fred J. Rempe of Greenport died April 7, 2023. He was 71.

Fred was an ex-chief of Greenport Fire Department and at his death was a safety officer with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services and a house man for Southold Fire Department.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, April 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where firematic services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Company No. 4.