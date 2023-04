Gail T. Chellel of Southold died April 4, 2023. She was 80.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, with Rabbi Margie Cella officiating. Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Free Library.