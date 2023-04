Juliana M. Perge of Mattituck died April 20, 2023, at her home. She was 98.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, with Pastor Garrett Johnson officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.