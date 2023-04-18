Roberta ‘Robbie” Simons

Roberta “Robbie” Simons of Mattituck passed peacefully in her home Feb. 2, 2023. She was 82.

She was born Aug. 26, 1940, to Mr. and Mrs. William Payne. Robbie was widowed in October 2002, when her husband of over 40 years, Stephen M. Simons, passed away. He was 63.

Robbie was a teacher for 36 years and taught fifth grade for 34 years in the Mattituck school district. She was a Mattituck resident from 1964 until 2023.

Robbie had two brothers, Fred, who passed in 2006, and Bill, who passed in 2008. She had a sister, Cynthia “Cinnie,” who passed in 2019. She is survived by Cinnie’s son, Butch Labrozzi, and his daughter, Mary Kate, both of Shelter Island; her niece, Andrea Payne of Lexington, Ky.; and her caregivers and neighbors, Wayne Sailor and Jennifer Gaffga.

Robbie loved boating, gardening, wildlife, music and her pets. She was a lifelong member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate Ms. Simons’ life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Animal Shelter.

This is a paid notice.