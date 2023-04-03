Roger Havens Young, age 89, formerly of Laurel, N.Y., and Hayes, Va., died March 29, 2023, after a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1933, to Cecil Tuthill and Marian (Gildersleeve) Young of Laurel, Long Island, N.Y. He was the beloved husband of the late June (Cottle) Young.

Roger was a 1951 graduate of Mattituck High School, attended University of Maryland European Division in Scotland and studied at Texas Technological College. Roger served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force assigned to Air Defense Command with tours in Japan, Vietnam, Scotland and several bases in the U.S., followed by 20 years in the U.S. Postal Service.

He was an active member of St. Therese Church and Knights of Columbus in Gloucester, Va., and involved with many cultural, humanitarian and veteran organizations in Hayes, Va., before relocating to Massachusetts in 2023.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Young Pauley of Stow, Mass.; stepdaughters, Elizabeth (Dennis) Cyr of Stillwater, Okla., and Caroline (David) Doye of Florida, their children and grandchildren; and sister-in-law Joan B. Young of Laurel, N.Y. He was predeceased by his brother, J. Myron Young of Laurel.

Interment will be at the Young family plot at Laurel Cemetery in Laurel, N.Y., at a future date.

