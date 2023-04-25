Roy A. Schelin Jr.

Roy A. Schelin Jr., a lifelong Southold resident and co-owner of North Fork Sanitation Inc., passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 54 years old.

Roy was born in Greenport on Aug. 16, 1968, to Joanne (Berdinka) and Roy A. Schelin Sr. He was one of four children. He graduated from Southold High School with the Class of 1987. After high school he attended the Diesel Technology Institute of Enfield, Conn.

Roy was a 34-year member of Southold Fire Department. He was an ex-captain of the Rescue Squad, as well as an emergency medical technician basic. He received the EMT of the Year award in 2013. He was also a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport.

Predeceased by his father, Roy Sr., he is survived by his children, Katie E. Schelin-Carlson (Cody) of Southold and Roy A. Schelin III (Amy) of Greenport; his mother, Joanne Schelin of Southold; grandchildren Lillian Schelin, Madelyn Schelin, Tyler Schelin and Bailey Schelin; and siblings Susan Boivin (Jonathan) of Southold, Todd Schelin (Jennifer) of Uxbridge, Mass., and Scott Schelin (Sara) of Southold.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Southold Fire Department firematic services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, with Pastor Garrett Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Southold Fire Department.

