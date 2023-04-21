Roy A. Schelin Jr. of Southold, owner/operator of North Fork Sanitation, died April 19, 2023. He was 54.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, April 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Southold Fire Department firematic services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, with Pastor Garrett Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Southold Fire Department.