Sandy Soteris Kyrkostas

In loving memory of Sandy Soteris Kyrkostas

1/19/66 – 4/15/23

Sandy Soteris Kyrkostas, 57, of Selden, N.Y., fought the most courageous fight over the last decade while providing hope and inspiration to all who knew him.

Sandy passed at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson, N.Y. He will be deeply missed but his spirit will live on forever through all who loved him.

Sandy grew up and lived in both Jackson Heights and East Marion, N.Y. Sandy had a passion for networking and loved humanity. Deep connections from childhood continued for over 57 years. Sandy gave hope to others who were battling cancer through his Facebook page, “Cancer with Sandy.” The group began with two people who came together to discuss and network during their treatment. The cancer group has grown to just under 1,000 members and continues to provide people a place to go for comfort and discussion.

Sandy, son of Julie and Gus Kyrkostas, who predeceased him, leaves behind his beloved wife, Michelle, and two children, Stephen and Sophia; sisters, Elaine, Maria Lynn and Stella; sister-in-law Cathy; nieces and nephews Timmy, Emily, Brent, Anna, Jeremy, Keri, Michael, Jenny, Constantine, Julia, Christopher, Stefanie, Paul, Christian, Jackson, Zoe Rose, Avery Lynn, Maria, Juliana and Sofia; and his father- and mother-in-law, Stephen and Ruth. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy.

This is a paid notice.