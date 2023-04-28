Southold Blotter: Police investigate two reports of fraud

An 83-year-old Southold woman told police April 17 that she received a bill for $499 through her email that she did not recognize. The woman called the phone number on the bill and a man who said his name was “Sam Wilson from Texas” told her the bill was incorrectly sent to her. The man convinced the woman to download an application onto her computer, which allowed him to remotely access her computer, withdraw $9,500 from her account and transfer the funds to an account in Hong Kong. The investigation is continuing.

• A Greenport woman told police April 20 that someone used her credit card six times to take money out at a Brooklyn ATM, withdrawing a total of $1,501. Investigation is continuing.

