Joan D. Meschi

Joan D. Meschi of Bronxville, N.Y., and Southold, N.Y., passed on April 26, 2023.

She was the loving wife of the late E. George Meschi Jr.; devoted mother of George D. and Michele Meschi, Michael W. and Jennifer Meschi and the late Joan Lorette Meschi; grandmother and Mimi of Nicole, Mark, Amanda, Michael Jr. and Mary Catherine Meschi; and step-grandmother of Jacob and Lucas Bierlein.

The family received visitors April 28 at Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home in Bronxville. A Mass of Christian Burial was held April 29 at Church of St. Joseph in Bronxville.

