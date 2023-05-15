Lyn Goldstein

Longtime Mattituck resident Lyn Goldstein died suddenly on May 11, 2023, at her home in Mattituck, N.Y.

Born on Oct. 1, 1945, she was the daughter of Rae (Binen) and Harold Goldstein and grew up in New York City.

Lyn graduated from the New York College of Music (now part of NYU Steinhardt School) and composed music for several Off-Broadway shows.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Lyn owned and operated several highly successful New York City restaurants, including Ambrosia on East 60th Street and Lyn’s Café in Midtown, about which columnist Liz Smith enthused “ … the food is terrif, and Lyn is on hand doing her super hostess bit.” She also had successful careers in executive search work in the hospitality industry, and corporate catering.

Lyn was a trailblazer in gay rights in New York City and was very active in the seminal stages of the city’s Human Rights Campaign Fund, and she was a committed supporter of North Fork Women NFWF.

Lyn was an accomplished artist in oil and watercolor, and designed exquisite jewelry created from sea glass, rare gems and silver. The first beautiful piece she made with sea glass was from glass she found when walking Breakwater Beach.

Lyn bought her home in Mattituck in 1987, drawn by the beauty, tranquility and way of life of our North Fork.

A champion and rescuer of animals, Lyn often volunteered at North Fork Animal Welfare League in her early years on the Fork. Over the years, she and her wife, Chris, shared their lives with countless dogs and cats (and, once, a horse) as well as many — and some very elderly — koi who will miss her presence each day.

A vibrant and exuberant woman with a wicked sense of humor and a fine appreciation of life, Lyn is survived by her beloved wife, Christine Rendel of Mattituck and New York; her brothers, Melvin Goldstein (Cynthia) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Jay Goldstein (Sharon) of Monroe Township, N.J.; and countless dear friends. Nephews and nieces include Andre Goldstein, Craig Goldstein, Dechen Surkhang and Stacy Goldstein.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Frank E. Campbell of New York, followed by burial in Westchester, N.Y.

We would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the Southold Police Department and Mattituck Rescue Squad for their assistance.

