Monica Ellen Mayper

Monica Ellen Mayper, 72, a longtime resident of Orient, N.Y., passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home, with friends and family at her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Stuart and Lois (Rossignol) Mayper, and her partner, Martha Geissinger. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Mayper of Redding, Conn., his wife, Laurie, and their two children, Shay and Maryn, as well as her two beloved cats, Rosie and Pippi.

Born in Cambridge, Mass., and raised in Fairfield, Conn., she was a graduate of Reed College in Portland, Ore. A former senior copy chief at Disney Hyperion Books and former senior production editor at Harper Collins Children’s Books, she was the author of four children’s books, the last of which, “A Night on the Sand,” was published in 2022 to critical acclaim. A “practicing poet,” she was well known and loved for her literary talent and proficiency and her zest for life. Her positive outlook, optimism and perseverance during her courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer were an inspiration to all who knew her.

A favorite quote was: “The pleasures of the table, and of life, are infinite — toujours, bon appetit!” —Julia Child.

There will be a funeral service at Orient Congregational Church. Details will be forthcoming.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

