Robert L. Hubbard of Cutchogue died May 3, 2023, at his home. He was 90.

The family will receive visitors Friday, May 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at First Baptist Church of Cutchogue, followed by interment at Laurel Cemetery.