Russell Willis Hobson, a former Southold resident, passed away on May 2, 2023.

He was predeceased by his parents, longtime Southold residents Gerald and Mary Hobson. Russell was born in New York City and lived in Brooklyn for three years prior to moving to Southold on Long Island, New York. They moved into the old green home on the North Road and Tuckers Lane. Upon graduating from high school in Southold, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He met his wife-to-be, Anne-Marie, during the early years of his military career while stationed in France. From this marriage they have three children, Thierry, Jean Pierre and Carole. He also leaves to mourn his passing one sister, four brothers, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends across the States and Europe.

Russell received his associate degree in psychology and his bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. During his esteemed military career, he served three tours of duty in Europe and two tours in the Far East, one being in southeast Asia.

Memberships in various organizations he belonged to over the years include Cub, Boy and Explorer Scouts; Junior Grange; Masons (he held Grand Lodge and emeritus positions and received the York and Scottish Rite Masonic badges), Shriners; National Sojourners, Heroes of ’76; Tuskegee Airmen; and Court Appointed Special Advocates. He was also a member of the “Noblemen,” a group of retired military men who work with elementary school students within the Omaha Public School District, stressing the importance of education, character and integrity. The “Noblemen” were recently awarded the African American Leadership Award.

Russell’s military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, three Air Force Commendation Medals, National Defense Medal, eight Outstanding Unit Awards with two V devices, a number of Strategic Air Command Educational Awards, and a number of other military and civilian awards. While in the Air Force Russell worked in the intelligence field. He retired from the Air Force on Jan 1, 1984, at Offutt Air Force Base with more than 23 years of honorable service. After retirement he made his home in Bellevue, Neb.

Russell had a love for music. As a youth, he studied and played the coronet, trombone and classical piano. He seldom missed a concert at the Omaha Symphony. He loved to play church music from his grandfather’s church days on his piano as well as old school music of the ’50s and ’60s. Russell will truly be missed by those who knew him.

