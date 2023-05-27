Southold Blotter: $850 Debit card fraud

Southold Town police will be participating in the New York Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s “Buckle Up New York” campaign through Sunday, June 4. Officers will conduct checkpoints throughout the town to “enforce and draw attention to the use of seat belts among motorists and passengers alike.”

• A Southold man told police May 16 that someone fraudulently withdrew $850 from his debit card account. The man contacted his bank, which issued a new card. No further information was available.

• On May 21, a New Suffolk resident told police there were “multiple vehicles” without parking permits at New Suffolk Beach. Police responded and issued parking summonses to three vehicle with no permits displayed.

• While on routine patrol May 21, an officer observed 10 to 15 motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 48 near Wickham Avenue in Mattituck. The officer said the lead motorcycle was traveling at 139 mph and he could not stop it. Other motorcycles pulled over in response to the officer while others drove off. The officer was unable to identify which motorcycles had been traveling at high rates of speed.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.