Daily Update: After founder’s death, an iconic business carries on; East End Arts’ new exhibition opens

John Giannaris(from left) and his son George, man the bar at East Marion’s Hellenic Snack Bar in a 2014 photo (Credit: Carrie Miller File Photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday June 2, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After founder’s death, an iconic business carries on

East End Arts’ Fourth Annual Detour exhibition opens, grand opening reception June 3

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead UPS store on Route 58 closes suddenly, and permanently

Kent Animal Shelter seeks improvements

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Ram’s Head Inn’s suit against Town is settled

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Bronson Haines

NORTHFORKER

The List: Where to pick strawberries on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 2

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Enchanté’s Amélie cocktail

This summer, let’s go to the movies!

WEATHER

There will be increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with low around 55 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.