Daily Update: After founder’s death, an iconic business carries on; East End Arts’ new exhibition opens
Here are the headlines for Friday June 2, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After founder’s death, an iconic business carries on
East End Arts’ Fourth Annual Detour exhibition opens, grand opening reception June 3
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead UPS store on Route 58 closes suddenly, and permanently
Kent Animal Shelter seeks improvements
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Ram’s Head Inn’s suit against Town is settled
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert Bronson Haines
NORTHFORKER
The List: Where to pick strawberries on the North Fork
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of June 2
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Enchanté’s Amélie cocktail
This summer, let’s go to the movies!
WEATHER
There will be increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with low around 55 degrees.
