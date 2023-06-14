Daily Update: Two dead following crash on Route 25; Horton Point Lighthouse renovated
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Developing: Two dead following Tuesday crash on Route 25
Horton Point Lighthouse renovated and ready for summer
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wave of arrests alarm Riverhead school officials and community
Heroes and Horses: Equine therapy at Warrior Ranch helps veterans, first responders and their families
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Town Engineer calls for delay on wastewater project
Public information forums this week on water, septics and affordable housing
NORTHFORKER
Eight North Fork lemonades to quench your thirst this season
My Favorite Things: Thomas Spotteck
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Susan Spungen’s grilled pizzette with whipped ricotta, roasted radishes and herbs
South Fork Dream Home: Shiplap-to-shore in Amagansett
WEATHER
There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.