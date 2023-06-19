Dennis Leon Kaser, formerly of Southold, passed away at age 82 in Williamsville, N.Y., on June 14, 2023. A man of God with a love for his family, reading, outdoor activities, nature and sweets, Dennis had a deep commitment to making a difference in the world.

Throughout his life, he and his wife, Sandra, volunteered in third-world countries (Mexico, Haiti, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic). They dedicated their time and resources to educating underprivileged children, both at home and abroad.

Dennis and his family spent many years in Nova Scotia where he was a math and science teacher. Nova Scotia continued to hold a special spot in Dennis’s heart throughout his life.

In 1984, Dennis and Sandra moved back to Southold where Dennis taught at William Floyd High School and was an active and valued member of the church community.

Born in Ouray, Colo., to the late Rolland and Olive Kaser, Dennis was predeceased by his older brother Max. He is survived by his wife Sandra, children Owen, Jenny and Molly, siblings Terry, Norman, Sheila and Gordon, six grandchildren, and nine nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 26. Memorial donations may be made to Unbound. Dennis will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, family and friends.

