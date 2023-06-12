Helen Patricia Krupski

Helen Patricia Krupski, of Cutchogue, died peacefully at home on June 9, 2023. She was 95.

Helen was born in Riverhead on Dec. 28, 1927, the daughter of John and Victoria (Sobieski) Wojewocki. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School, Class of 1945.

On Nov. 14, 1948, she married Vincent John Krupski of Cutchogue. For 68 years, they lived a blessed and wonderful life together on the Krupski family potato farm homestead on Oregon Road. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent in 2016 — healthy and able, she continued to live there for almost 75 years until her passing.

Helen was a devoted wife and mother who took great pride in her family and her home. She was an incredible baker and family celebrations were not complete without her cheesecake, almond coffee cake, or strawberry gelatin salad. Helen was a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and a member of the Rosary Society. In later years, Helen received great joy from visiting her children and grandchildren in the Northeast, Florida and California. She also visited extended family members in Poland.

Helen is survived by her four children, Jean A. Krupski of Baiting Hollow, Vincent J. Krupski Jr. (Patricia) of Orlando, Fla., Richard H. Krupski (Celina) of South Dartmouth, Mass. and David Krupski (Sheila) of Clifton Park, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Helen Krupski in 1956; her sister, Stacia Ficner; brothers, Zigmund and Henry Wojewocki and by her great-grandson, Jack Stepnowsky in 2005.

A special thank you to Dr. Pachter and Dr. Sorrentino, her home aides (especially Aura) for all of the special care provided to Helen and to East End Hospice for the special assistance and comfort provided her in these last few days.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935 or East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

