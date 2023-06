Maureen Elizabeth Barbara of Southold died June 7, 2023, at age 77.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Patrick’s R. C. Church, with Father Peter Garry officiating. Interment will follow at Wading River Cemetery.