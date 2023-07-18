Claire Chambrun of Cutchogue, formerly of Huntington, died July 16, 2023, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 94.

She was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Asbury Park, N.J., to Walter and Hazel (Worthington) Adams.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Westchester State Teachers College and worked as a physical education teacher and medical records technician.

Ms. Chambrun was a member of Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and choir member. She enjoyed gardening, reading, the piano, canasta, crossword puzzles and Scrabble and other word games.

Predeceased by her husband, William Chambrun, her brother Thomas Adams and her sister-in-law Isabel Adams, she is survived by three daughters; two sons-in-law; her brother Walter Adams and sister-in-law Nancy Adams; her nephews Chris Adams and Ken Adams; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service and interment will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery Wednesday, July 19, at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Shelter in Southold.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

