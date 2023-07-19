Daily Update: Greenport’s new mayor reflects of first 100 days in Village Hall

After three months in office, neophyte politician Kevin Stuessi is settling in to his new role. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After three months in office, Greenport’s new mayor is settling in

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead All-Stars Little League World Series journey cut short

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

In the wheelhouse with South Ferry captains

NORTHFORKER

Stories from the garden: A farming family with a backyard garden

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Holiday House is back and better than ever

WEATHER

Today will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

