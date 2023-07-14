Donna May Ormond

Donna May Ormond, age 75, received her wings and went to walk with the angels when she left this world on July 5, 2023.

Donna was born in Greenport, N.Y., to Donald Ormond and Mildred Finno on July 20, 1947. Throughout her life’s journey, she lived in many states, including California, Texas, and Utah.

Donna was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always up for an adventure and loved to travel to visit her family. She enjoyed bowling, loved to dance, was inspired by music, and was an avid reader. She even went skydiving at the age of 73!

Above all, Donna will be remembered for her immense love, loyalty, and passion for her family and all those she cared for. She was their greatest cheerleader in life, and they will always remember the time she spent playing games, creating art projects, and enjoying the treats she loved to make—especially peanut butter surprise. She would talk and visit with her family for hours, listening, sharing, and loving every moment.

Donna’s love extended to her beloved dog Bella, who was a cherished companion for the last 14 years of her life. Bella brought immense joy, comfort, and unconditional love to Donna’s days, and their bond was truly special.

Donna is preceded in death by her father, Donald Ormond, mother, Mildred Finno, and sister, Diane Ormond.

Donna is survived by her brother, Thomas Ormond, of Mattituck, N.Y.; her son, Michael Downey, and wife Christine of Ione, California; daughter, Karen Bonin, and husband Hud of Kenedy, Texas; and daughter, Joanne Downey, of Sandy, Utah. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Desiree Sehler-Downey, Patrick Sehler-Downey, Nicholas Bonin, Erica Bonin, Makaya Cook, Quinton Cook, Ethan Cook, Landon Cook, and Jaida Cook. Additionally, she leaves behind two great-grandchildren: Christopher Bridges Bonin and Gaia Moon Cook.

A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a future date.

This is a paid post.