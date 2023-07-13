Dr. Stuart Robert Taylor

Dr. Stuart Robert Taylor of Sag Harbor, New York passed away on July 9, 2023 at the age of 85.

Stuart was born on July 15, 1937 to Dr. Rupert and Mrs. Enid Taylor, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1954 and went on to earn a B.A. in Zoology and Inorganic Chemistry at Cornell University in 1958, an M.A. in Zoology at Columbia University in 1961, and a Ph.D. in Biology at New York University in 1966. He also served as a postdoctoral fellow in Physiology at University College London under the mentorship of Andrew Huxley.

Stuart spent 36 years at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota conducting research and teaching at the medical school. His work was widely published and he served on numerous scientific editorial and advisory boards throughout his career. He retired from the Mayo Clinic Department of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering in 2007 as a Professor of Biophysics, Physiology and Pharmacology.

Stuart’s work gave him the opportunity to travel and collaborate with colleagues around the world, which he greatly enjoyed. Stuart was also an avid runner, successfully completing eight marathons between 1983 and 1989. Stuart was a resident of Sag Harbor, NY where he spent his summers during childhood and lived in the years after retirement.

Stuart is survived by his sisters, Lynn Sparrock and Kimberley Taylor, son Scott Taylor (Lisa Westrich), daughter Nicky Taylor (Paul Jensen), son Marcus Taylor and grandchildren Lili, Claire, Clarke and Cole.

In accordance with Stuart’s wishes, there will be no services. Donations in Stuart’s memory may be made to the Mayo Clinic.

