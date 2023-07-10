Michael S. Dawson

Michael “Mickey” Dawson of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Greenport and Southold, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, FL with his wife by his side, on July 5, 2023. He was 79.

Mickey was born and raised in Greenport, the son of Arthur and Florence Dawson. He was a Greenport High School graduate and owner/operator of a plumbing/heating business on the North Fork for 33 years prior to his relocation to Florida in 1998.

Mickey loved Florida life, the boating, the beaches and the abundant wildlife in his backyard.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (née Kaelin), son Kevin of Bradenton, FL, and granddaughter Kelsea. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son Todd and siblings Geraldine and Robert.

Interment will be on Shelter Island in New York, and a celebration of life will be held in Florida at a later date.