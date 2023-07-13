Patricia W. Wood

Patricia W. Wood, known to her loved ones as Pat, peacefully passed away at home on June 29, 2023 in Greenport, N.Y., at the age of 85. She was born on June 23, 1938, in Yonkers, N.Y. to the late Martin and Vera Whalen.

Patricia was an independent woman who loved her family fiercely. In 1992 she moved to the North Fork and wholeheartedly embraced the community. She was an active member of various organizations including the Cutchogue Homemakers, Southold Seniors, and the North Fork Parish Outreach, where she volunteered until very recently. Patricia’s dedication to helping others and her warm presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Maura (Sam) Maschinski, Gillian Wood, and Kirstin (Rob) Carfagnini. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas Whalen and Gary Whalen, as well as eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and six nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Thomas, her brother Marty, and her sister Donna.

Patricia graduated from Sacred Heart High School and went on to attend Marymount College where she received a degree in education.

Patricia touched the lives of many and she will forever be cherished by her family and friends. May she rest in peace. A memorial service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at a future date.

