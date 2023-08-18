Daily Update: New proposal for affordable housing before Town Board; News 12’s Doug Geed to sign off
Town Board hears proposal for affordable housing project on Main Road in Cutchogue
Doug Geed to sign off after multi-decade career at News 12 championing ‘The East End’
North Forkers toast their beloved ‘host’ Doug Geed, who championed ‘The East End’ for decades
Jamesport community supports couple hit by tragedy
Shelter Island Profile | Karl Grossman, bringing the light through reporting
Exhibition of Eleanor P. Labrozzi’s stunning photography is on at the Shelter Island Library
End of summer (eek, we know!) bucket list
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 18
After 35 years, Nick & Toni’s keeps it simple, local and comforting
Southside Sips: Daphne’s Siena Spritz
It will be partly sunny today with a high near 83 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees.
