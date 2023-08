Eileen Marie Walters of Southold died on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. She was 73.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 7 at 10 a.m. at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Fire Department would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.