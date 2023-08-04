Jean Helen Cooper of Mattituck died at home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. She was 74.

The family will receive visitors Monday, August 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. James F. Cubie.

Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck Presbyterian Church for the homeless would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.