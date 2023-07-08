Jean Rae Peters of Greenport died June 24, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 87.

Born July 17, 2023, in Belleville, Ill., she was the daughter of Edwin Henry Peters and Elva Elizabeth Humphrey Peters.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Northwestern University in 1957 and a Master of Library Science degree at Columbia University in 1961.

Ms. Peters married Jerome P. Frank Aug. 21, 1975, in Provincetown, Mass.

She worked as a reference librarian at Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. in New York City from 1957-61; at McGraw-Hill Inc., in New York City from 1961-64; as a librarian at R. R. Bowker Co. in New York City from 1964-82; and as manager of research and development in the book division at Cahners Publishing Co., in New York City from 1985-2002. In addition, Ms. Peters edited three books in the late ’70s and early ’80s on the subject of book collecting: “The Bookman’s Glossary” (Bowker, fifth and sixth editions); “Book Collecting: A Modern Guide” (Bowker); and “Collectible Books: Some New Paths” (Bowker).

Ms. Peters won the Fannie Simon Award from the Special Libraries Association Publishing Division in 1982 for her contributions to publishing and librarianship. She was an active member of many organizations dedicated to libraries and bookmaking, notably: American Library Association; Special Libraries Association, for which she served as secretary of the New York chapter, chairman of the publishing division and as an archivist; Private Libraries Association; and Typophiles, a not-for-profit educational association that encourages the appreciation and production of fine typography and bookmaking.

Ms. Peters loved animals, especially her dogs Makala, Kit, Kuma, Andrew and Julie, each in turn a trusted companion.

She was an avid reader and book collector and kept up on current events with a decades-long subscription to the New York Times, which she read cover to cover every day, and by monitoring current happenings on MSNBC.

Ms. Peters was predeceased by her parents; husband, Jerome P. Frank; and sister Constance Kay Peters Wojak. She is survived by her niece, Kristina W. Stillman and spouse Waddell W. Stillman of New York, N.Y., and her children, Katharine G. Stillman of Washington, D.C., and Alexander P. Stillman of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and nephew, John D. Weisenstein and spouse Laurie Schniebolk, of Bethesda, Md., and his children, James M. Weisenstein of Bethesda, Md., and Michael L. Weisenstein of Arlington, Va.

Memorial donations can be made to any library of the donor’s choice.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.

