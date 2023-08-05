Joseph Lee Charnews, of Southold, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He was 33.

The family will receive visitors Monday, August 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

The Rite of Committal will be private.