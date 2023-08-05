Obituaries

Joseph Lee Charnews

By The Suffolk Times

Joseph Lee Charnews, of Southold, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He was 33.

The family will receive visitors Monday, August 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 9 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek.

The Rite of Committal will be private.

Related Content