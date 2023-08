Kathryn Zoe Chagnon of Southold died on Thursday, August 24, 2023. She was 72 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.