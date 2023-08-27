Leonard J. Llewellyn Jr. of Mattituck, and 53-year member of the Mattituck Fire Department, died tragically on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the age of 82, after being struck recently by a car while riding his bicycle responding to the firehouse for an emergency call.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Firematic Services will be rendered at 7:30 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated