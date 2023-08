The Rev. James M. Hubbard of Peconic died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. He was 88.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at First Baptist Church of Cutchogue, where viewing services will commence one hour prior at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.