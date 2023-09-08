Eugenia “Jennie” Beebe of Cutchogue died on Thursday, September 7, 2023. She was 88.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 12 from 3-7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League or Our Lady of Ostrabrama R. C. Church would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.