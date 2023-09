Gerard H. “Jerry” Schultheis of Peconic Landing in Greenport, and formerly of Cutchogue, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. He was 81.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where a commemoration of Jerry’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m., with Caren Heacock officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at Touch of Venice restaurant in Cutchogue following the visitation.