William “Bill” Swiskey Sr. passed away August 30, 2023. A lifelong Greenport resident Bill was born June 24, 1947 to Frank and Anna Swiskey in Greenport.

He graduated from Greenport High School in 1965 and went on to earn his associates degree from Suffolk Community College. William served in Vietnam and was employed by the Village of Greenport. He worked as a lineman for 38 years before retiring as Superintendent of Utilities.

Bill was a proud father and grandfather. He was a true friend to many and loved his family dearly. Bill loved animals and was an outspoken advocate who cared deeply for the village and community of Greenport.

William was predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna (Pontino)Swiskey.

He is survived by his son William Swiskey Jr. and daughter-in-law Debra; his daughter Jennifer (Swiskey) Sayre and son-in-law Donald Jr. of Greenport; and his five grandchildren Marissa, Dylan, Kendall, Evan, and Harper; his siblings Frank Swiskey (Rose) of Rochester, NY, Anne Carlotta (Biagio) of New York, N.Y., and Helen Jackie Swiskey of New York, N.Y.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in Bill’s name can be made to East End Hospice or the North Fork Animal Welfare League.