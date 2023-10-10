Alfred N. DiNunzio, Jr.

Alfred N. DiNunzio, Jr. “Fred” of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Peconic, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Fred was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 15, 1943, to the late Rae Angelina Esposito DiNunzio and Alfred N. DiNunzio.

He owned and operated the University Service Station and retired in 2012 after 48 years in business. After retirement, he was a Target Team Member for 10 years in Riverhead, N.Y.

Fred was a U.S. Army Veteran – he was a Hawk Missile technician. He enjoyed cooking, eating, reading the newspaper, classic cars, watching sports, especially the Islanders hockey team and the Orioles. And above all, he was devoted to his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Barbara DiNunzio; two daughters Nichole DiNunzio and Jacqueline DiNunzio all of Millsboro, DE; one brother Edward DiNunzio (Rosemary) of Venice, Fla. and one sister Denise DiNunzio of Bellmore, N.Y.; and his stepmother Nancy DiNunzio of Bellmore, N.Y. He was also blessed with a granddaughter Clara DiNunzio whom he adored.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Watson Funeral Home & Crematorium 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where the viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A chapel service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

Please visit Fred’s Life Memorial webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.watsonfh.com.

