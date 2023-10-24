Doris May Rogalski, a longtime Southold resident, and formerly of Syosset, N.Y., passed away at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. She was 92 years old.

Doris was born on Feb. 10, 1931, in Syosset, N.Y., to Felixa (née Malanecki) and Leon Slivonik. She was one of seven children. She graduated from Oyster Bay High School. After high school, she attended SUNY/Farmingdale and SUNY/Cortland, obtaining her dental hygienist license. She married the love of her life, Stanley F. Rogalski, at Saint Edward the Confessor R.C. Church in Syosset. Together, they created a beautiful life with their three children. Doris worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Tasher in Glen Cove, N.Y., for 10 years. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue.

She will be remembered for her kind and loving heart, her spirit of giving, and taking care of others, but most of all for her ability to make everyone she met feel loved.

Predeceased by her siblings Stanley Slivonik, Wallace Slivonik, William Slivonik, Frances Joyce, Helen Rutzel, and Lily Petrovsky, Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Stanley; children Kim Rogalski of Bisbee, Ariz.; Marcelle Sperduto (Stephen) of Huntington, N.Y., and Lynn Longo (Frank) of Mt. Airy, Md.; grandchildren Lauren Hart, Zac Rogalski, Kaitlyn Bonus, Alexa Sperduto and Michael Sperduto; and great-grandchildren Kenzi Bonus and Theo Hart.

The family received friends Oct. 23 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Oct. 24 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek and assisted by Deacon Doug Moran. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s honor to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978, and would be appreciated.

