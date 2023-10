Dorothy Elizabeth (née Young) Mazzaferro of Southold died on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. She was 96.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., officiated by Reverend Valerie Freseman.

Interment will be private.