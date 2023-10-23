Virgie M. Skeeter of Georgia, formerly of Greenport, died after a prolonged illness Oct. 17, 2023. She was 89.

Born on Oct. 21, 1933, in Emporia, Virginia, she was the daughter of Virginia (Easter) and Edmond Jones.

Ms. Skeeter married Robert Lee Skeeter in 1952 in Emporia, Virginia. They lived in Riverhead the majority of their lives. Ms. Skeeter worked as a nurse’s aide in the local area.

Ms. Skeeter was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lee Skeeter and her siblings: Catherine, James, Minnie (Christine) and Vagerlean. She is survived by her children, Barbara House of Emporia, Va., Ernestine Landrum (Jimmy) of Monroe, N.Y., Cynthia Skeeter, of Medford, Shirley Crump (Tony) of Griffin, Ga., Robert Skeeter Jr. (Jeanette) of Calverton, and Sharon Estes (Calvin) of Durham, N.C. She is also survived by her siblings, Peggy Gillus of Emporia, Va., Ella Angelakos of Syracuse, N.Y., and Martha Holmes (James) of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A private interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Ave., Riverhead, 11931.