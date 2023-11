Agnes E. “Nora” Busch of Peconic Landing in Greenport, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. She was 96.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held during the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Rockville Cemetery in Lynbrook, N.Y.