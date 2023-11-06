Astri Torkelsen of Riverhead passed away on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at the age of 93.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1929, in Norway to Margaret (née Stillufsen) and Oscar Andersen. She was one of four children and attended high school in Norway. On Nov. 10, 1951, she married the late Lars Torkelsen in Brooklyn and together they made their home in Huntington for many years. They moved to Southold, where they lived for 25 years before moving to Riverhead 11 years ago.

Astri was a stay at home mother and a member of the Sons of Norway and Mattituck Presbyterian Church, where she helped in the thrift shop.

Surviving are her daughter, Lillian Carey of Riverhead; and grandchildren Kristin Torkelsen, Peter Torkelsen, Josef Torkelsen, Christopher Carey, Melissa Peters, Kevin Carey and Keri Rodney; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Lars; daughter Betty Torkelsen and son Tor Torkelsen; and granddaughter Daria Okrasinski.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. James Cubie officiating. Interment will be at Presbyterian Cemetery in Southold.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

