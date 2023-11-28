Carolyn Marie Tully (Oschmann), a long-time resident of Gardiners Bay Estates in East Marion, N.Y., died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 17, at the age of 98.

Carol was born on Jan. 27, 1925, in Brooklyn to Emma (Buschel) and Henry Oschmann. She grew up in Flushing and graduated from Bayside High School. As a child of the Great Depression, Carol developed a resiliency, determination and discipline that served her well throughout life.

Carol married Francis “Duddie” Tully in March of 1946. They lived for many years in Manhasset, N.Y., before retiring to the North Fork. Carol was a homemaker for seven children — up before dawn and working until dusk. She was a tireless and patient mom, wife, friend and neighbor.

In some ways, music was Carol’s first language. She was classically trained and could read music and play piano from a young age. There was nothing more fun and festive than when Carol sat down to play a host of songs from ragtime to rumbas and showtunes to Christmas carols — with friends and family joining in song.

Carol is survived by six of her children: Carolee (George), Eileen (Ed), Christine (Richard), Jeanne, Catherine (Alfred), and Andrew; her sister, Jacqueline Secky; grandchildren Katie, Michael, Nicholas, Andrew, Amy, Anna, Emma, Elizabeth, Meghan, Ali and Isabelle; and great-grandchildren Elliot, Nora, Cassius and Max. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen (Lisa) in 1998, her husband, Francis, in 2003, son-in-law Julius Johnson, and daughter-in-law Kate.

Mom, Gram, Grammie, Gma was surrounded by the love and joy of her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. Her house was always filled with family and friends who loved to visit with her.

Heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Mom these past months — especially to her dear and dedicated companions Ernestine Owens and Nancy Staker, whose help was intrinsic to the independence Carol enjoyed until the last few days of her life.

Visitation will be at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a funeral Mass at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m., followed by a committal ceremony at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to CAST (Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation) at https://castnorthfork.org/donate.

