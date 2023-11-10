Christine Marie Purcell

Lifelong Greenport resident, Christine (née Stulsky) Purcell, died unexpectedly on Nov. 1, 2023. She was 73.

Born April 12, 1950 in Greenport, she was the daughter of John Sr. and Anita (née Aanestad) Stulsky.

She was predeceased by her father; husband Richard Purcell; son Rick Purcell; brother John Stulsky Jr.; nephew Andrew Stulsky and niece Amber Stulsky.

She is survived by her mother; daughter Lori Purcell of Greenport; grandson Zakk Lewis-Purcell; and great-grandson Kaine Purcell of Missouri; brother James (Doris) Stulsky of Greenport; sisters, Sandra (Mike) Davids of Mattituck and Barbara (Keith) Radich of Peconic; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be private.

