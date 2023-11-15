Daily Update: Hotline saves cold-stunned sea turtles

A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle stranded on a New York beach due to cold stunning. (photo credit: New York Marine Rescue Center)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hotline saves cold-stunned sea turtles

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats fall short in state soccer final after flawless playoff run

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Islander Bill Clark featured in new art show: Exhibit in Sag Harbor through year’s end

NORTHFORKER

The best thing I ate: Smoked Tuna Belly Cake from Fyr and Salt

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Burnt Basque Cheesecake from Harbor Market

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.