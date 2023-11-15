Daily Update: Hotline saves cold-stunned sea turtles
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Hotline saves cold-stunned sea turtles
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wildcats fall short in state soccer final after flawless playoff run
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Islander Bill Clark featured in new art show: Exhibit in Sag Harbor through year’s end
NORTHFORKER
The best thing I ate: Smoked Tuna Belly Cake from Fyr and Salt
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Burnt Basque Cheesecake from Harbor Market
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.